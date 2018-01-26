Federal judge denies motion to halt removal of Caddo monument

A federal judge has issued a ruling Friday morning to deny a motion to halt the removal of the Caddo Parish Confederate monument.

The US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana denied the motion by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) to halt the removal of the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

The Parish is pleased that the Court accepted our arguments that the UDC does not own the land under the monument,” said Donna Frazier, Parish Attorney.

“The Parish is prepared for the next phase of litigation,” said Frazier.

The Court determined that the UDC could not prove that it has ownership of the land on which the monument sits.

“The UDC faces the uphill battle of trying to prove that the words of 1903 minutes are sufficient to establish its ownership of that plot as a matter of law,” writes Judge James in the ruling. “Based on the evidence presented, the Court concludes that UDC has failed to meet that burden, or to show that it is entitled to relief otherwise,” noted Judge James.

The full ruling can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.