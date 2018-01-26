You're not the only one at risk of getting the flu this year, your pets are at risk too

According to a study from Cornell University, both H3N8 and H3N2 strains have been reported in Louisiana and Texas. Only one strain, H3N8, has been reported in Arkansas and Oklahoma./Source: DogFlu.com

With this year's active flu season, veterinarians are reminding pet owner that their four-legged friends are also at risk, too.

Canine influenza is spreading across the country with outbreaks reported in 46 states.

Specifically, the study found both H3N8 and H3N2 strains have been reported in Louisiana and Texas. Only one strain, H3N8, has been reported in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

According to a study from Cornell University, Dog flu is spread nearly the same way as it is for humans, sneezing and coughing.

Veterinarians across the country are warning dog owners to be careful when going to the park, boarding or even taking pets to the groomers.

The good news is there is a shot pets can get to increase their resistance to the virus.

