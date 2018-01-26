Shreveport artist raising money for sexual assault survivor exhibit

A Shreveport woman is working to raise funds to expand an exhibit that aims to give a voice to survivors of sexual assault.

The Outlier Project started in Shreveport in 2016.

Photographer Mollie Corbett hopes her traveling art exhibit, Outlier, will shed more light on the problem of sexual assault and will give victims the courage to come forward.

"We're using art to tell very difficult stories," said Corbett. "We find survivors of sexual assault, we ask them to bring mementos of their experience with them to their fine art photo shoot, and then we photograph them in very triumphant ways."

So far the exhibit has traveled from Shreveport to Lafayette and New Orleans, where they visited and got footage from more survivors.

The group behind the exhibit is raising money to able to travel to more locations.

"We want to go to all of the cities of the United States, find the victims there, and then help them on that pathway from victim to survivor to Outlier," said Corbett. "And then we want to create a foundation to make sure there are advocacy resources in every city in the United States."

The best way to donate is to visit their website.

The photoshoot also includes an on-camera interview with the survivors that is used as footage for episodes for a documentary television show.

The crew is currently shopping to major networks on television to distribute the documentary.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.