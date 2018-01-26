Weekend Weather: clouds and rain return

POOF! The SUNsational weather is gone! Clouds return today and rain tomorrow. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Clouds and a little rain are moving in starting Friday morning.

Most of the light rain will be along and north of I-30.

Even though a few light rain showers or sprinkles will be possible Friday, the rain chances won't start to pick up until the evening.

Despite the clouds and rain, Friday is still going to be mild with afternoon highs on either side of 60 degrees.

Rain chances will be at their best on Saturday with scattered showers to continue to develop ahead of the next cold front.

Even though rain is in the forecast on Saturday, it is not going to be a washout and it is not going to be raining everywhere all day long.

POOF! The SUNsational weather is gone! Clouds return today and rain tomorrow.



We're tracking the rain and talking about how much rain will fall before Sunday on @KSLA News 12 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/DZBU1t18hr — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) January 26, 2018

Rainfall totals by Sunday morning will likely be less than a quarter of an inch.

Places along and north of I-30 could see rainfall totals closer to a half of an inch.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low-60s.

Sunday will definitely be the better half of the weekend to be outside. The clouds and any leftover rain will quickly move east of the area Sunday morning, and the sun should start to shine Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.