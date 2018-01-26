Copy-Deputies bitten subduing violent subject

Two East Texas deputies are recovering from 'severe bites' after a bizarre confrontation with a man walking on the side of the road.
On Saturday, the Gregg County deputies were called to a location on highway 135, just outside Liberty city.
An incident which quickly escalated into a wild melee.
This scene of Gregg county deputies wrestling a man to the ground stared with a deputy just trying to talk to the man and then it got ugly fast, and scary for passing motorists.
"When I drove by I saw multiple sheriffs and highway patrol cars stopped. Yeah it was frightening," says Bo Camp who drove by the incident on Saturday.
Concerned citizens had called in a welfare check after seeing a man walking in traffic lanes on highway 135 just north of FM 1252. That man was 34-year-old Jesse Hardy.
The first to respond was patrol deputy Jennifer Nieves. Just happening by was the Gregg County Sheriff's Office PIO, Josh Tubb.
Body cam video shows as Tubb tried to talk Hardy down, Nieves approach seemed to set him off.
During the scuffle, Hardy managed to inflict severe bite wounds on both deputies before being subdued, so much so that all had to go to the hospital for treatment.
"It was scary, I was concerned about who was in our community and what was going on," Camp says.
Hardy remains in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $62,000.
The deputies were released after hospital treatment.
Hardy is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, and resisting arrest.
