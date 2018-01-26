Man injured trying to put out trailer fire with water hose

The Texarkana Fire Department said a man who tried to put out a fire with a water hose was taken to the hospital late Thursday night.

According to the fire department, the man tried to put out a fire at his camper trailer in the 500 block of Jackson Street in Texarkana at about 10:45 p.m.

A nearby house also sustained minor damage from the fire. Residents inside that home were able to escape.

The man who lives in the trailer was taken to the hospital for his injuries. A fire official told KSLA News 12 his injuries are considered minor.

The Texarkana Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.