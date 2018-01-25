Outsourcing Caddo Animal Services feasible, but challenging

The past two to three years at Caddo Parish Animal Control has been controlled chaos at best.

First, its director left under pressure.

There also were accusations that animals were being mistreated.

Since then, a new director has been hired and parish leaders have begun considering outsourcing the operations.

Now come the conclusions of a study of the feasibility of turning over management of animal services to a private entity.

It's an emotionally charged issue with animal rights advocates and parish leaders trying to navigate the best path forward.

Members of the Caddo Commission's Animal Services Committee heard that the study shows outsourcing the animal shelter is feasible.

"Now is there a will to do it on the community's part? And that will be the $100 question," Caddo Parish Administrator Woodrow "Woody" Wilson explained.

The feasibility study identifies the primary challenge.

"There's not a readily available organization within Caddo Parish that can come in Day One and provide that service," said Jared Lorens, of the LSU Public Administration Institute, the study's author.

Attorney John Settle chastised Caddo commissioners for spending $25,000 on a nine-page feasibility study, saying this really is a no-brainer.

They should just do a request for proposal, what's called an RFP, he said.

Such a request is no guarantee of success, Wilson cautioned.

"They did an RFP in New Orleans and what happened? They ran out of money and had to go back to the government."

Settle argued that local officials can learn from missteps elsewhere.

"If you have a strong enough contract, Request For Proposal, and build these protections in, and if somebody meets that, then you can decide if you want to hire them."

In the long term, the study suggests taking a gradual approach to outsourcing by possibly creating a "friends of the shelter" nonprofit that eventually could take control in two to five years.

Until then, Commissioner Mario Chavez says a short-term objective is now clear.

"We need to go in there ourselves and just kind of fix our own house."

