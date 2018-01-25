Surveillance camera captures collision on U.S. 171 in Many

Surveillance video shared by Many police shows one vehicle being struck as it attempts to turn left into the Walmart entrance off U.S. Highway 171. (Source: Facebook)

No one was hurt in a wreck Thursday morning in Sabine Parish.

But both vehicles involved sustained substantial damage, police report.

It happened in front of Walmart in the 25800 block of U.S. Highway 171 in Many.

Surveillance video shared by the Police Department shows one vehicle being struck as it attempts to turn left into the store entrance.

The collision sent one of the vehicle careening into a shallow ditch.

