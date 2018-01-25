Man found guilty after leading police on car chase

A Shreveport man who fled from law enforcement agents last July was found guilty of aggravated flight in a short trial Thursday.

It took the jury 30 minutes to unanimously find 29-year-old Danny Leon Harris guilty of recklessly fled officers during a traffic stop in July 2017.

Harris will be sentenced under the multiple habitual offender law on March 12, 2018. He has two prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute narcotics and simple possession of narcotics.

During the chase on July 19, 2017, Harris drove through a residential neighborhood ignoring stop signs and traffic controls at more than a dozen intersections.

Harris tried to run away on foot but was captured after a brief struggle.

Harris faces at least 2 and a half years at hard labor to a maximum of 10 years at hard labor.

