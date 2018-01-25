Pafford EMT dies from complications from the flu

A Shreveport man was among three people killed when an air ambulance went down in eastern Arkansas, according to his family.

A Shreveport man was among three people killed when an air ambulance went down in eastern Arkansas, according to his family.

"I'm not sure the good Lord knows what He got himself into, but I'm sure they'll work it out," says Kim Auld, who lost her son Trey in the crash of a medical helicopter Monday in Arkansas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"I'm not sure the good Lord knows what He got himself into, but I'm sure they'll work it out," says Kim Auld, who lost her son Trey in the crash of a medical helicopter Monday in Arkansas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

ArkLaTex woman who just lost a son in helicopter crash finds special meaning in mistletoe

ArkLaTex woman who just lost a son in helicopter crash finds special meaning in mistletoe

Services for Pafford EMT Karman Karol Welker, of Ruston, are set for 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Her funeral will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the same location. (Source: Facebook)

The medical services company Pafford is mourning another loss.

Pafford EMS says Emergency Medical Technician Karman Karol Welker, of Ruston, died the night of Jan. 24 due to complications from the flu.

"Karman always had a smile on her face and an encouraging word for all that knew her or got to meet her," says a post on Pafford Air One's Facebook page. "We ask that you please keep her family and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers for the difficult days ahead."

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 2308 Sterlington Road (U.S. Highway 165) in Monroe.

The services will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Welker's family has asked that uniforms be worn by all EMS, fire, police and dispatch personnel who attend.

Her death comes about two months after a Pafford Air One medical helicopter crashed in an isolated area near DeWitt, Ark.

Killed in the accident Nov. 19 were 26-year-old flight paramedic John "Trey" Auld III, of Shreveport, 46-year-old pilot Michael "Mike" Bollen, of Hot Springs, Ark., and 61-year-old flight nurse James "Jim: Lawson Spruiell, of Sulligent, Ala.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.