Pafford EMT dies from complications from the flu

(Source: Facebook)
RUSTON, LA (KSLA) -

The medical services company Pafford is mourning another loss.

Pafford EMS says Emergency Medical Technician Karman Karol Welker, of Ruston, died the night of Jan. 24 due to complications from the flu. 

"Karman always had a smile on her face and an encouraging word for all that knew her or got to meet her," says a post on Pafford Air One's Facebook page. "We ask that you please keep her family and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers for the difficult days ahead."

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 2308 Sterlington Road (U.S. Highway 165) in Monroe.

The services will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Welker's family has asked that uniforms be worn by all EMS, fire, police and dispatch personnel who attend.

Her death comes about two months after a Pafford Air One medical helicopter crashed in an isolated area near DeWitt, Ark.

Killed in the accident Nov. 19 were 26-year-old flight paramedic John "Trey" Auld III, of Shreveport, 46-year-old pilot Michael "Mike" Bollen, of Hot Springs, Ark., and 61-year-old flight nurse James "Jim: Lawson Spruiell, of Sulligent, Ala.

