Caddo Parish Public Schools superintendent discusses challenges, concerns

Caddo Parish Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree spent time Thursday afternoon meeting with local media to discuss goals and challenges facing the school district in 2018.

The big topic: addressing Caddo's average district grade, which currently sits at a 'C.'

"The schools that are labeled as failing will increase," Goree said. "Our goal is to see every child perform at the highest possible level they can and hope it results in a good label."

Goree noted the urban demographic of Caddo schools also presents its own set of challenges.

"We acknowledge that we're an urban system, we understand that we have high pockets of poverty and in that respect, research shows that we'll have challenges," Goree said. "We're really working hard with the state as a partner to defy those statistics and provide education for all children."

Caddo Parish recently received a $2.8 million grant, which Goree said is going to be used for a number of initiatives. He said the grants will go into effect in the 2018 school year.

"This [grant] has given us an opportunity to implement things we know will improve students education, but at the same time not cut other things that we too feel are important," Goree said. "We're building sustainability models, so we can make sure we can fund those different initiatives after the grant dollars are gone."

After a recent spate of school shootings around the country, Goree said Caddo schools are properly trained to handle a similar situation.

"We have extensive training programs for our security person ell, as well as our principals," said Goree. "We have police officers in many of our schools, including many of our elementary schools and we have security coordinators."

