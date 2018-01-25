KSLA Salutes: Shreveport-Bossier Disabled American Veterans Chapter

The Shreveport-Bossier Chapter is one of nearly 1,300 Chapters nationwide, whose main mission is helping those who once served. /Source: KSLA News 12

KSLA Salutes takes us inside an ArkLaTex Bingo Hall. A place where you combine fun, fellowship and giving to those who've served.

"These people are fun, they're interesting, they're all from different walks of life they're just good people," said Vietnam veteran Michael McTiernan.

Most Wednesdays and Fridays you can find McTiernan at the BINGO Hall on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. No, he's not playing, he's working.

"I really enjoy doing it, it's a way to grow our bank account of course, so we can in-turn give the money away."

The BINGO Hall is run by the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter (DAV).

"We take very, very little money from the Bingo Hall for the DAV," he explained, "The money that we make there, I would say 98% of it goes to disabled veterans someway somehow."

That's the reason so many of veterans volunteer their time and energy every week. Giving them a way to continue to serve their country.

"If you can't serve your fellow man what are you going to do? The reward is seeing someone's face and you can help them out."

"What a lot of people don't understand, this is not just a social organization, this is a giving organization. If there's a need we fill it to the best of our ability."

Their chapter house in Shreveport is filled with more than 40 years of history.

If those walls could talk, they'd share stories of brave men and women dating back to World War II.

"Sad to say it's kind of dying out," said McTiernan, "We need the young people to get involved. 20 years from now, 30 years from now, when they need help, who is going to help them? Where are they going to turn because we are not going to be here? They need to understand that these organizations are there to serve them and in-turn they can serve it."

