Caddo middle school closed Friday due to flu outbreak

A Caddo Parish middle school will be closed Friday due to an outbreak of the flu.

No classes will be held at Donnie Bickham Middle School in Blanchard.

The decision to close the campus for the day came as a result of confirmed cases of the flu among students and staffers alike as well as others who are symptomatic, a Caddo School District spokeswoman said.

Mary Wood had no breakdown of the number of flu cases on the campus.

But she did confirm that more than 20 percent of the school's staffers have been unable to come to work because of the flu.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.