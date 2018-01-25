Should Mardi Gras parade routes be changed?

Should the Mardi Gras parade routes be changed?

Weeks ahead of two of the biggest parades in our area, some Shreveport residents believe the tradition needs to take a detour.

"There was an incident when my father had a heart condition suffered from congestive heart failure and it took an ambulance about 40 minutes just to get on to our street and take my dad to the hospital and that was really really awful because he almost died that evening."

Matthew Cox lives right off East Kings Highway in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.

"I would be very, very happy to have the parade move onto the parkway. It isn't like how it was in the 80's and 90's when people would just come here bring their families have a good time without going over the top."

Larry Graff helped organize the 2017 Krewe of Gemini Parade. He says there was a time when the floats took a different path.

"I think it staged on Clyde Fant, right at the Shreveport Barksdale bridge it went down Shreveport Barksdale couple of blocks made a U-Turn went back across the bridge into Bossier and the Pierre Bossier Mall, several years into that I think Bossier decided they didn't want the parade coming into Bossier."

It was a decision Bossier City's Chief Administration Officer says was made out of necessity.

"The reason we changed is because we were having some difficulty accommodating the parades from our police and fire needs and the economic areas that it was harming."

But some Broadmoor residents, with homes decorated in green, gold and purple-- say there's nothing like having a festival right outside your front door.

"My husband and I are always like well we just won't do the next parade but we end up always doing it. Everybody always wants to come to our house because its right on the parade route so just embrace it," said one Broadmoor resident.

The president of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association says that there was a poll that asked residents if the parades should continue to go along Kings Highway and through the Broadmoor neighborhood or if it should be moved to somewhere else.

He says the results were 50/50. With what Rob Broussard called valid reasons for both sides.

The 21st annual Minden Mardi Gras Fasching Parade rolls this coming Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Minden.

The Krewe of Centaur rolls the following weekend on February 3.

The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux pet parade is on February 4.

Krewe of Gemini is on the February 10 and the Krewe of Highland rounds things up on February 11.

