Shreveport businessman faces fraud charges for allegedly scamming $96M from investors

A Shreveport businessman faces federal charges for allegedly swindling more than $96 million from investors and financial institutions.

David D. deBerardinis, 56, is charged with four counts of wire fraud and one count of attempted bank fraud.

The indictment alleges that deBerardinis falsely represented himself from 2008 to 2016 through the use of fake documents, identities, business transactions and other false information to obtain more than $96 million from investors.

Authorities say he created fraudulent documents, including fake bank statements, fake checks, fuel trade agreements, promissory notes, tolling agreement letters, news articles, in-line production tickets and other fake documents to misrepresent his business activities to investors.

At one point, the indictment alleges, he hired a professional makeup artist and disguised himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman in an attempt to get investor funds from a private New York-based equity group.

If convicted, DeBerardinis could face 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges and 30 years in prison on the charge of attempted bank fraud.

He also could be fined $1 million, ordered to pay restitution, be subject to forfeiture and ordered to serve five years of federal supervised release on each count.

