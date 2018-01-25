Free flu vaccines in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health is offering free flu vaccines to those who have not received one this year.

Vaccines will be given out more than 55 locations throughout the state on Wednesday, Jan 31. starting at 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

There will be a couple locations in the ArkLaTex area who will be doing flu shots at no cost:

Bossier Parish Health Unit

Caddo Parish Health Unit

Natchitoches Parish Health Unit

Sabine Parish Health Unit

Webster-Minden Health Unit

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over six months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.

A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older. The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them. The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.

For more locations in Louisiana visit: http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/directory/category/363

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.