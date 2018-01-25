Volunteers hold homeless count in Texarkana

Leaders in Texarkana are working to determine the numbers of those considered homeless in the area.

They are hoping special grant money will help fight the problem.

On Jan. 25 Volunteers with Texarkana Homeless Coalition went out to search for those who may be homeless.

It’s called the “Bridge City Project.” Volunteers not only count those who are homeless but they also conduct a survey to see how long a person has been homeless and how things became that way.

Officials with the homeless coalition say the survey and count is a necessity to successfully address the needs of homeless communities.

“This survey will give us the ability to apply for more rapid rehousing we have been successful in getting some in the community but we know it is just scraping the surface of the number of people who need it,” says Jennifer Laurent, a member of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition and executive director of the Randy Sams’ Outreach Center.

Officials estimate more than 400 people are homeless in the Texarkana area.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition consists of 30 nonprofit organizations including the

cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas.

The Bridge City Project will continue tomorrow night with volunteers sleeping outside in cardboard boxes.

