Man pleads guilty to attacks on daughter and girlfriend

Johnny Charles Harris Sr., 53, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery upon his former girlfriend and domestic-abuse aggravated assault upon his 12-year-old daughter.

Police say Harris pointed a handgun at his daughter and threatened to shoot her after he hit his girlfriend in the head.

He is being charged with 1 count of aggravated battery and 5 counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Harris is sentenced to seven years for the aggravated battery and the maximum sentence of five years for the assault.

