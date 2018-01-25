Uber applies for service in Shreveport

Lyft began their operations in Shreveport in October 2017 (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The ride-sharing service, Uber, is one step closer to operating in Shreveport.

According to a city official, Uber filed an application to operate in the city on Wednesday.

Officials say the process could take 3-5 business days to get all the approvals needed for the ride-booking company to start.

Uber would be the second ride-sharing company to offer services in the area.

Lyft began their operations back in October, after Shreveport City Council members removed a liability clause from the city's regulations. They got rid of the hold-harmless clause last fall.

Hold-harmless is an agreement that requires a company to absolve the city of any liability if the company or one of its employees causes harm to another.



Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.