Shreveport center teaches children computer programming skills

Shreveport's first coding center will hold it's grand opening this weekend.

The original Code Ninjas opened in Texas, started by a Shreveport native.

Code Ninjas teaches children, ages 7-14, computer programing skills so they can create video games, build apps, and build and code robots and drones.

The grand opening of the Shreveport location is Saturday, January 27. The after-school program opened for children to learn in December.

At Code Ninjas kids can play on computers and with robots and learn lessons they can use in the future.

"I have learned how to make stuff on the computer dance, talk. I've learned about snap circuits," said Carolanne Adams.

Carolanne Adams, 10, has been going to Code Ninjas in Shreveport for about a month. Since she started going, she's learned some basics of computer programming.

"They actually thought this was a good idea for me to get on the computer because I will be doing this whenever I'm older, and I'm going to have to deal with computers so they said this would be a good start for me," said Adams.

"There's a ton of kids in this community that are craving this, and they're thirsty to take that computer gaming experience and they want to create something with it," said Carrie Wilson, the owner of Code Ninjas in Shreveport.

Carrie and Corey Wilson brought Code Ninjas to Shreveport, it started when their 13-year-old daughter was interested in code.

"I actually sought out for about a year or so somebody to try to tutor her or get her lessons just like she takes piano lessons, and we didn't see that option, we couldn't find it. So I actually just did a quick Google search for computer coding lessons and I ran across this franchise," said Wilson.

"We kind of sneaky teach them," said Wilson.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the jobs of the future will be in occupations related to science, technology, engineering, and math.

"We really as parents, brought this to the community because we saw a need for our child to have a place to go to be with like-minded peers and actually experience the social elements, and not just learn to code by herself behind her computer screen," said Carrie Wilson, the owner of Code Ninjas in Shreveport.

Preparing children for an increase of jobs in technology in the future.

Wilson says right now their classes are about 30% girls, and she wants to see more girls enroll in the program.

