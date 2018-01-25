Caddo Schools to receive nearly $3 million in grants

Caddo Parish Public Schools has been awarded two grants as approved on Wednesday by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The first award to the district is for the School Redesign Grant in the amount of $2,068,092.

According to spokeswoman for Caddo Parish Schools Mary Nash-Wood, the grant will be used to support the most struggling schools through the implementation Tier I curriculum, incentive plans for teachers and implementation of the Teacher Advancement Program (TAP).

"This model supports teacher growth directly aligned to individual student needs," said Nash-Wood.

The following schools are listed as the under performing schools to receive funding:

Atkins Elementary

Booker T Washington High School

Caddo Heights Elementary

Caddo Middle Career and Technology

JS Clark Elementary

Midway Elementary

Mooretown Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Queensborough Elementary

Sunset Acres Elementary

Werner Park Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Woodlawn High School

Alexander Learning Center

Arthur Circle Elementary

Broadmoor Middle

E.B Williams Stoner Hill Elementary

Huntington High

Ridgewood Middle

Southern Hills Elementary

Turner Elementary

Magnolia Charter

Additionally, the district was also awarded through the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) Program Grant in the amount of $823,514.

"Caddo has received this grant in the past but this is by far the largest funding amount the district has ever received for this grant," said Nash-Wood.

The grant will support students in early childhood programs (prekindergarten) in providing foundational pre-literacy, reading and writing skills to those deemed disadvantaged under state guidelines including English learners and students with disabilities.

