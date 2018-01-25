Caddo Schools to receive nearly $3 million in grants - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo Schools to receive nearly $3 million in grants

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
The Caddo Parish School Board (Source: KSLA News 12) The Caddo Parish School Board (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish Public Schools has been awarded two grants as approved on Wednesday by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The first award to the district is for the School Redesign Grant in the amount of $2,068,092.

According to spokeswoman for Caddo Parish Schools Mary Nash-Wood, the grant will be used to support the most struggling schools through the implementation Tier I curriculum, incentive plans for teachers and implementation of the Teacher Advancement Program (TAP).

"This model supports teacher growth directly aligned to individual student needs," said Nash-Wood.

The following schools are listed as the under performing schools to receive funding:

  • Atkins Elementary
  • Booker T Washington High School
  • Caddo Heights Elementary
  • Caddo Middle Career and Technology
  • JS Clark Elementary
  • Midway Elementary
  • Mooretown Elementary
  • Oak Park Elementary
  • Queensborough Elementary
  • Sunset Acres Elementary
  • Werner Park Elementary
  • Westwood Elementary
  • Woodlawn High School
  • Alexander Learning Center
  • Arthur Circle Elementary
  • Broadmoor Middle
  • E.B Williams Stoner Hill Elementary
  • Huntington High
  • Ridgewood Middle
  • Southern Hills Elementary
  • Turner Elementary
  • Magnolia Charter

Additionally, the district was also awarded through the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) Program Grant in the amount of $823,514.

"Caddo has received this grant in the past but this is by far the largest funding amount the district has ever received for this grant," said Nash-Wood.

The grant will support students in early childhood programs (prekindergarten) in providing foundational pre-literacy, reading and writing skills to those deemed disadvantaged under state guidelines including English learners and students with disabilities.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

