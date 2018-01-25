Alleged child predator turns himself in to New Boston police - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Alleged child predator turns himself in to New Boston police

Dylan Reed Simpson, 20 (Source: New Boston Police Department) Dylan Reed Simpson, 20 (Source: New Boston Police Department)
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

On Thursday morning, a man accused of improper relationships with juveniles.

Dylan Reed Simpson, 20, turned himself in just after 9 a.m. on active warrants to New Boston police, according to New Boston Police Chief Tony King.

Simpson had the following warrants issued for his arrest:

  • 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor
  • Online Solicitation of a Minor less than 14 y.o.
  • 2 counts of indecency with a minor

Simpson will be booked into the Bowie County Criminal Justice Center.

