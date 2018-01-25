Willis-Knighton offers walk-in tour of human heart, opens new expansion

Have you ever wanted to take a look inside a human heart? Willis-Knighton will give people the chance to do so this weekend.

In celebration of opening the new Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute's new expansion, the public is welcome to tour the building and the MEGA Heart from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the institute located at 2727 Hearne Avenue.

The MEGA Heart is a "unique walk-through heart exhibit" that provides information on how the heart works and how it's affected by various types of heart disease.

The expansion was a $30 million, a two-year project that expected on the institute's new expansion, according to a news release.

The heart surgery suites will be dedicated to the late Dr. Stan Shelby, a member of the team that performed the first successful coronary artery bypass graft surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

Shelby later moved to Shreveport where he established the cardiac program at the Confederate Memorial Medical Center.

The day surgery pavilion will be rededicated in the memory of Dr. Albert Bicknell, according to a news release.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.