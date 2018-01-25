North DeSoto theatre puts on production for community

The North Desoto Children’s Theater is putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast to help introduce the community to the performing arts.

The entire North Desoto School system (Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle and High school) will watch the performance.

The show will be performed multiple times throughout the weekend and the entire community is invited to attend.

Students from North DeSoto are putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast to help expose the community to the theatre. pic.twitter.com/b0BgvZ8Kgk — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 25, 2018

