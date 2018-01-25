North DeSoto theatre puts on production for community - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

North DeSoto theatre puts on production for community

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The North Desoto Children’s Theater is putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast to help introduce the community to the performing arts.

The entire North Desoto School system (Lower Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle and High school) will watch the performance. 

The show will be performed multiple times throughout the weekend and the entire community is invited to attend. 

