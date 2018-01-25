Traffic flowing after wreck near Red River bridge on Interstate 20 west

Crews have cleared a wreck that was blocking traffic on Interstate 20 west in Bossier City on Thursday morning.

The left lane on Interstate 20 west was blocked due to an accident on or near the Red River Bridge.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, it was a minor crash involving an SUV and a mini-van.

No one was injured in the incident.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at the Red River Bridge. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 25, 2018

