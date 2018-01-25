Traffic flowing after wreck near Red River bridge on Interstate - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Traffic flowing after wreck near Red River bridge on Interstate 20 west

(Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12) (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Crews have cleared a wreck that was blocking traffic on Interstate 20 west in Bossier City on Thursday morning.

The left lane on Interstate 20 west was blocked due to an accident on or near the Red River Bridge.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, it was a minor crash involving an SUV and a mini-van.

No one was injured in the incident.

