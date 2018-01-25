Traffic flowing after wreck near Red River bridge on Interstate 20 west

The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
