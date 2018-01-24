Child fighting for his life after being struck by stray bullet

A child was wounded in a shooting Monday in Shreveport. Police were alerted at 8:56 p.m. when the girl arrived by private vehicle at University Health.

A 12-year-old was sitting in an apartment at Milam at Poplar streets in Shreveport when he was hit by a stray bullet likely fired in a drive-by shooting, police say. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a stray bullet likely fired in a drive-by shooting, authorities say.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment at Milam at Poplar streets in Shreveport.

The child was sitting in an apartment across the street from Booker T. Washington High School when a bullet came through a window.

"Here we have a child that's been shot," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. "It's pretty cowardly to pull up outside an apartment complex and fire a weapon and drive off."

The youth was conscious and breathing but in serious condition when he was rushed to University Health for treatment of a bullet wound to his upper torso, the police spokesman said.

"This is very tragic. It is extremely senseless for someone to be firing a weapon into an apartment complex filled with people."

The shooting happened at the same apartment complex where there was another shooting in the previous 24 to 48 hours, Hines noted.

"There's something going on here at this location. That's pretty obvious. You have two shootings at the same apartment complex within at least two days of each other."

Wednesday night's shooting also is the third time in two weeks that a child has been shot in Shreveport.

The night of Jan. 8, a 7-year-old girl was shot in one of her legs at a home in the 2600 block of Merwin Street.

At the time, police said she may have been accidentally shot by a 14-year-old boy.

At the same Merwin Street residents, a 12-year-old girl was sleeping just after 4 a.m. Jan. 23 when she was struck in one of her arms by a bullet fired from a high-powered rifle.

Investigators think it was fired from a gun in a field next door to the house.

That's where they found several shell casings in the grass.

Police have recovered one bullet but no shell casing from Wednesday night's shooting.

"It's very alarming," Hines said. "But what's more important right now is that someone knows who is doing this."

Investigators need that information, he added.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting Wednesday night to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

