Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward to catch thief accused of stealing four-wheeler

DeSoto deputies are looking for a 1994 Kawasaki Bayou 400. It was stolen from the 200 block of Linwood Ave. on Dec. 30, 2017. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help on any information involving the person responsible for taking a four-wheeler in Stonewall last year.

On a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, DeSoto deputies are looking for a 1994 Kawasaki Bayou 400. It was stolen from the 200 block of Linwood Ave. on Dec. 30, 2017.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hotline at 1-800-505-STOP or contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956.

Remember, all calls are confidential.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.