KSLA Investigates: Faulty Furniture

This is a photo of what Metoyer says the bottom of her supposedly new couch looked like/ Source: Ruby Metoyer

Ruby Metoyer sorts through paper trail she kept after purchasing her piece of furniture from Conn's HomePlus in Shreveport/Source: KSLA News 12

A Shreveport woman warns others to check and re-check any big ticket item they plan to purchase after her desire to buy new living room furniture quickly turned into a nightmare.

"I said 'ooo' I found the perfect set, and he said OK we have that in stock for you, I said OK, and he said OK we can have it out to you tomorrow, I said OK well that was a Tuesday we went in, Wednesday we did receive it.”

Certain she had found the couch for her living room at Conn’s HomePlus in Shreveport, like most people, Ruby Metoyer was excited about having the piece delivered.

"Before he brought it he asked me what side I wanted my chaise on, I said I need a left, the way my living room is made. He said no problem, but when Wednesday came they brought me a right chaise, and when he brought the right chaise the set did not fit in my living room," explained Metoyer. "But then my husband talked me down and said 'oh Ruby we can put the living room in the dining room, and the dining room in the living room and I said OK we can do that."

Crisis averted, or so she thought. The piece she purchased as new, was anything but.

"We took the pillows off getting ready to move everything, and that’s when I found out it was a used set," she said. "The legs were holding on by one screw, and the furniture was patched."

Ruby took photos and immediately returned to the store, looking for help.

"I tell the manager, he tells me well call consumer services, they said 'oh why did they tell you to call us? There’s nothing I can do.' He was standing there, I had the phone on speaker, 'hang up hang up he told me' we called somebody else the same problem, so I said what are you gonna do about this?"

She said she was simply asking them to right the wrong.

"He said once it’s in your house we can’t take it back, and I said really? So then me and my husband went up there, went back and talked to the manager, I was crying in the store he said, ma'am, there’s nothing we can do, you have a living room set you have to deal with it."

Looking back, Ruby said it was by chance the wrong side was delivered.

"If it came in the right side that I ordered, I would have never known until I found out about the furniture being used once I took the pillows off."

Ruby spent the next month and a half emailing, calling, trying to get help from the corporate office. She even called to report the situation to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB told her because Conn's HomePlus is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the only thing they could do was take her report and forward it to their sister office.

"It put a bad taste in my mouth, it hurt my feelings more than anything because he tried to make me feel like I didn’t know any better."

Not wanting it to ruin her credit, Ruby made the first payment, still hoping the store would fix the issue.

"We were emailing each other back-and-forth, corporate telling me they can’t return refund but then I got a phone call from a girl in the warehouse she said she got orders from corporate to come and pick up the furniture which they picked up on a Sunday in a U-Haul truck."

She said it didn't stop there.

"(I) Received letters, threatening letters in the mail telling me that I’m delinquent on my payments, I need to pay them which is crazy why would you pay for something you don’t have?"

Ruby kept a paper trail, documenting every interaction she had with the store.

"I don’t care about the money, it’s the principle of the matter, you were trying to sell used furniture as new and you’re charging me new prices so you know it’s bad business."

We called the Shreveport Better Business Bureau, and just like Ruby, we were told any complaints made about Conn's HomePlus in Shreveport were directed to BBB office in Houston, Texas. After asking them to look up complaints associated with the store, they released this statement to us:

"Conn's currently has 2,760 complaints dated back to 12/22/2014. Conn's currently has 112 stores nationwide and has addressed or is addressing each complaint. This number also includes complaints that were not processed and closed beyond our purview for different reasons. Over the course of 36 months, we have received 19 complaints from the Shreveport, LA area."

A BBB representative from the Houston office, tells us 19 complaints in 36 months is considered low, considering the amount of customers they service.

Reaching out to the store’s headquarters though, proved to be difficult. After several failed attempts to reach a Conn's HomePlus representative by phone or email, we were finally able to make contact with one of their media relations people via facebook messenger. We explained the situation to them, and they promised they would look into it. A short time later they sent us this statement.

"Customer service is always our priority at Conn's HomePlus. There was a misunderstanding about the applicable fees and interest charged to Ms. Metoyer's account. Conn's connected with Ms. Metoyer and refunded the administrative fee and interest charged. We are pleased she is satisfied with this resolution."

"When she called she told me what all she was going to do, she was going to refund me my money, which they did, send me a check and also she was going to send me a letter saying Conn's wasn’t going to bother me anymore, harass me with phone calls, but I have not received a letter yet," said Ruby.

This started in June. She reached out to KSLA News 12 in October and we got right to work. It took us until December to finally get her the answers and help she wanted. An issue, she says could've been handled from the very beginning.

"When I first told them about it they said, 'oh we don’t sell used furniture and I said well this furniture came out of your store' and everybody knew what was going on, but yet they failed to help me, and it could’ve been solved right in the store that day but they didn’t."

"By the grace of God thank you guys for listening because nobody would listen about Conn’s store.”

It is now January, we spoke with Ruby Thursday afternoon, she said she is still waiting for the Conn's complaints to be removed from her credit report and has not received any letters from the store.

The Better Business Bureau offers important tips to follow before you buy any big-ticket item, including furniture. Click here to read their checklist in its entirety. ?

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.