Bossier Parish plans drill procedure following KY HS shooting

Bossier Parish schools say they are prepared in the case of an emergency. (Source: KSLA)

Bossier Parish schools say they are prepared in the case of an emergency.

The Parish's director of security, Lieutenant Adam Johnson says Tuesday's high school shooting reinforced the need to practice drills in schools.

Johnson says although the shooting happened in Benton, KY could have happened anywhere.

Which is why practicing and reiterating a plan that parents, teachers, and students can follow is crucial. While he could not disclose specifics, he says the school has implemented something called run, hide, fight.

"The situation presents itself to where you're not able to lock yourself into a classroom and so forth; you can run, you can hide, you can find concealment somewhere where we can go to protect our lives because in active shooter their ultimate goal is to come and kill," Johnson said.

He says the parish has a school resource officer on every campus.

These officers are the eyes and the ears and the campus.

But they say it's the relationship with the students that make doing their job so much more effective.

Bossier Parish director of security spoke in detail about that relationship.

"These happen in small towns as well, so our officers, our deputies, with Bossier City police we all work hand in hand with Haughton police all of our local agencies and stuff we work together, our deputies that are inside of our schools every single day. We work together to try to make sure that everybody's on the same page where everybody knows what to do on that very bad day," said Lt. Johnson.

Desoto Parish superintended Dr. Cade Brumley says the parish works alongside the DeSoto Parish Police Department to make sure the students are safe prior to the first bell ringing and after the last one sounds off.

Both he and Lt. Johnson ask that if you see something suspicious say something.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.