Marshall PD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam

Marshall police are asking Facebook Marketplace shopper to be cautious of buying something online.

According to a Facebook post, Marshall Police Department says the Better Business Bureau has seen several reports of Facebook Marketplace Scams involving big-ticket items such as RVs and used cars.

The scam works by a post saying the seller is out of the country, in the military or just unavailable, and directs the other person to use a third-party site such as Amazon or eBay.

The seller then says to the buyer that they will have a chance to see or test drive the item before purchasing, however, they must wire money or funds using a pre-paid debit card to "Amazon" or "eBay."

The seller will usually tell the buyer that they can get their money back if they are unhappy with their purchase.

However, this will end with the buyer with no money and no item in the end, according to MPD. However, some scammers have gone as far as creating a fake invoice from Amazon or eBay

