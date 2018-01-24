NSU's 2nd annual Science Showcase

Northwestern State University’s (NSU) School of Biological and Physical Sciences will host its second annual Science Showcase.

The event is for high school students interested in exploring science majors available at NSU and various career opportunities.

The Science Showcase will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

The event is free to participants however, there will be a $9 fee for adult meal tickets for teachers accompanying their students.

Students will be allowed to meet with faculty and staff, students, explore science education and research facilities, participate in hands-on demonstrations and learn about student events and organizations.

Undergraduates attending NSU will discuss their research projects at the showcase as well as host panel discussions for prospective students.

Information on scholarships will also be available.

Last year, over 300 high school students across Louisiana attended the Science Showcase and participated in demonstrations and workshops in chemistry, biology, physiology, environmental sciences, veterinary technology, and physics.

More details and a link to registration is available at sciences.nsula.edu or you can contact Dr. Francene Lemoine, director of NSU’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences, at (318) 357-5323 or email lemoinef@nsula.edu.