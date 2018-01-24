Pair suspected of circulating fake money at Bossier mall

Bossier sheriff's detectives are circulating these store surveillance photos in an attempt to identify a pair believed to have circulated fake money at three Pierre Bossier Mall stores. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Merchants, beware.

Bossier sheriff's detectives say fake bills passed earlier this month reportedly did not change color when tested for their authenticity.

Store clerks often use counterfeit money detecting pens to see if cash is real.

The pens' iodine-based ink discolors the bill in the presence of starch.

And U.S. paper currency has no starch.

Now Bossier authorities are circulating store surveillance photos in an attempt to identify the pair believed to have circulated bills that passed the dry mark test.

The man and woman used the suspected counterfeit money to make small purchases about 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at three stores in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Authorities urge anyone who can identify the pair or who has any other information to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.