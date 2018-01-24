Meet the Team: Christian Piekos

Christian Piekos joined KSLA News 12 as a reporter in January 2018.

Christian is no stranger to Louisiana, as he comes to KSLA from KPLC 7 News in Lake Charles, where he served as a weekend anchor and reporter.

While at KPLC, Christian extensively covered Hurricane Harvey's devastation on portions of Southwest Lousiana. He spent substantial time highlighting the daily plight of those recovering in the storm's aftermath. Christian also covered President Donald Trump's historic visit to Lake Charles to assess damage just days after Harvey hit.

While in Southwest Louisiana, Christian created his own weekly series called "Christian's Cajun Adventures" in which he learned the ins and outs of Cajun culture (ask him about frogging).

Before heading down to Louisiana, Christian worked for CBS News in New York City. Christian was a broadcast associate for "CBS This Morning," where he delivered scripts for the show's co-hosts. Christian also assisted in handling logistics for guests appearing on the show. He's interacted with some of the country's top lawmakers, business leaders and celebrities.

Christian graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

He was born and raised on Chicago's North Shore. His heart lies outside Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

You can catch Christian on the road in his free time, exploring all Louisiana has to offer. He loves spending time outside and eating (mostly eating).

If you have a story idea, let Christian know! He can be reached at cpiekos@ksla.com or on Facebook and Twitter.