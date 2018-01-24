Infant killed in Bowie County crash

A family is in mourning after the death an infant following a crash on Highway 82 in East Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers was dispatched to the crash at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 to Highway 82 in Hooks, Texas, according to a news release from Texas DPS.

Shakeem Devon Hays, 25, of Hooks was driving a Honda Accord when he crossed into the eastbound lane striking a Toyota Camry, driven by Rebecca Williams Schutte, 70 of Hooks.

Hayes was sent to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The infant traveling with Hays was sent to the Arkansas Children's Hospital where he later died. Schutte was sent to CHRISTUS St. Michael as well with incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on why Hays crossed into the eastbound lane.

No further information is available at this time.

