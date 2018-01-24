3 teens arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Texarkana

The Texarkana Texas police have named three teens, ages 17 to 14, who may be connected to a string of vehicle burglaries.

Andrew Jones, 17, is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon and Evading Arrest and was booked into the Bi-State Jail, according to a news release from Sgt. Geoffrey Lewis.

Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 15 were sent to the Juvenile Detention Center and are charged with evading arrest.

On Monday, a police officer spotted four males walking behind a closed business on Summerhill Road at 4:30 a.m. The officer then pulled over and tried to speak with the males, but they then fled on foot. The officer and another officer were able to capture Jones and the two others involved after a short foot chase.

Officers were able to recover a stolen weapon on Jones and other items police to be stolen from vehicles in the area.

Detectives are working to find victims for the stolen property they have recovered.

Warrants are being issued for Burglary of a Vehicle with the suspects in custody. Detectives are working on identifying the fourth suspect, who's also believed to be a teen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.