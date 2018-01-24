Bossier City Schools looking for bus drivers

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy's parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
