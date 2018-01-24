Bossier City Schools looking for bus drivers

Bossier Schools is looking to hire bus drivers.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a good driving record, be able to pass a background check and drug test and a willingness to drive for any school in the parish.

The job does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

If hired, drivers will be trained to get one.

Evening class dates and times are:

January 30 and February 1 -- 4:30 to 8 p.m.

February 3 -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 6 and February 8 -- 4:30 to 8 p.m.

February 10 -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers will begin as substitute operators.

Click here to get and submit an application.

