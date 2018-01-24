Love Your Heart: The importance of calling 911

When you're having a heart attack, some think it's better to drive to the hospital instead of calling 911 — doctors at Willis-Knighton say that is the worst decision you can make.

In July of 2013, Noble Price was playing golf with one of his friends. They were on hole 6 when everything changed.

"I felt like I had had the flu for three or four weeks," Price said. "I could barely even move. I told my buddy I said, look, you go play your shot, I'm just going to sit here for a minute, I said something's wrong, I don't feel good. He went to play his shot, when he came back, I was lying on the ground. I just crawled back up into the cart, took everything I could to get into the cart and I said, something's wrong. Call 911."

Plaque had released and went to Price's heart, causing a blood clot and blocking oxygen to his heart. It wasn't long before the ambulance got to the Stonebridge golf course in Bossier.

"They picked me up, took me in the ambulance and gave me two of the nitroglycerin pills under my tongue, and then took me to the ER," Price said.

While in the ambulance, emergency workers gave him an EKG, to check the electrical activity of his heartbeat.

"My EKG, they told me, was a tombstone. Instead of going up and down, it went up, straight across and then down," Price said.

By the time he got to the hospital, his cardiologist, Dr. Britton Eaves, was already waiting for him ready to clear the blockage.

"I heard him say, 'there it is' and 10 seconds after that, I could have gotten up and walked off that table. It was that quick from when he did the balloon, to where it opened me up, to me just, not felt perfect, but I felt a lot better after that," Price said.

Eaves says that ride in the ambulance is invaluable, not only because they will get you to the hospital more quickly, but for doctors as well.

"The benefit of calling the ambulance service is that you have qualified medical professionals there to immediately evaluate, kind of get a triage, see how serious things are," Dr. Eaves said.

"You're trying to get those vitals back into normal range, you're trying to reduce their pain level, you're trying to reduce damage to their heart, things like that. We're able to do those things with the tools and medications that we have and through direction through our doctors," said Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton.

In the ambulance, EMTs prepare and learn where the blockage could be, the goal, to get you into the cath lab as quickly as possible.

"This is not only the goal of our health care system, but a national goal is that we get people to the cath lab within 90 minutes of them hitting the emergency room," Dr. Eaves said.

If you take a personal car, those precious minutes in the ambulance are lost.

"We have had instances of people deciding that it might be faster to go by their car, and unfortunately, they come to the emergency room, and they're actually in a cardiac arrhythmia, where their blood pressure may be low," Dr. Eaves said. He continued, "certainly if you call the ambulance, there's the possibility of those things, but what the difference is, is that you're with medically trained personnel who can go ahead and initiate whatever therapy you need in route to the hospital."

Price says he wouldn't be here today if he hadn’t been in an ambulance.

"Call 911, call 911. A phone call is not worth your life. Call 911," Price said.

