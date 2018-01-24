Should the Caddo Animal Shelter be privatized?

The Caddo Animal Service Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss privatizing the Caddo Animal Shelter.

Committee members include chairman Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Mike Middleton, Mario Chavez, Louis Johnson, and Doug Dominick.

Members will listen to a presentation from a professor at the LSU College of Business on the pros and cons of making the shelter a private entity.

Related story: Caddo Animal Services director quits

The meeting will also discuss an effort to hold an offsite adoption once a week.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.