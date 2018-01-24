Should the Caddo Animal Shelter be privatized? - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Should the Caddo Animal Shelter be privatized?

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Connect
Caddo Animal Shelter located at 1500 Monty St. (Source: KSLA) Caddo Animal Shelter located at 1500 Monty St. (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Animal Service Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss privatizing the Caddo Animal Shelter.

Committee members include chairman Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Mike Middleton, Mario Chavez, Louis Johnson, and Doug Dominick.

Members will listen to a presentation from a professor at the LSU College of Business on the pros and cons of making the shelter a private entity.

Related story: Caddo Animal Services director quits

The meeting will also discuss an effort to hold an offsite adoption once a week.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Police fire up to 9 times, killing stopped motorist

    Video: Police fire up to 9 times, killing stopped motorist

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-24 15:11:12 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-25 06:08:09 GMT

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    More >>

    Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

    More >>

  • Remains of Cleveland boy, 4, found: Grandmother explains why missing person report wasn't filed

    Remains of Cleveland boy, 4, found: Grandmother explains why missing person report wasn't filed

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:12 PM EST2018-01-25 03:12:21 GMT
    A family member said the remains that were found are 4-year-old's Eliazar (Source: Facebook)A family member said the remains that were found are 4-year-old's Eliazar (Source: Facebook)

    The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

    More >>

    The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

    More >>

  • Shootout at FL intersection caught on dashcam

    Shootout at FL intersection caught on dashcam

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-01-25 00:02:40 GMT
    A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)A man in a gold Toyota jumps from the vehicle as it's being shot at in Escambia County, FL. (Source: ECSO)

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

    More >>

    Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly