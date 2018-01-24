New Boston police searching for alleged child predator - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

New Boston police searching for alleged child predator

Dylan Reed Simpson, 20 (Source: New Boston Police Department) Dylan Reed Simpson, 20 (Source: New Boston Police Department)
NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) -

The New Boston Police Department is searching for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest — all involving minors.

NBPD says Dylan Reed Simpson, 20, is wanted on multiple felony warrants for:

  • 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor
  • Online Solicitation of a Minor less than 14 y.o.
  • 2 counts of indecency with a minor

Simpson is 5’10”, 210 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Boston Police Department at (903) 628-3771 or call 911.

