New Boston police searching for alleged child predator

The New Boston Police Department is searching for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest — all involving minors.

NBPD says Dylan Reed Simpson, 20, is wanted on multiple felony warrants for:

2 counts of online solicitation of a minor

Online Solicitation of a Minor less than 14 y.o.

2 counts of indecency with a minor

Simpson is 5’10”, 210 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Boston Police Department at (903) 628-3771 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.