Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A pizza delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night. 

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Southland Park Drive.

Police say a Papa John's delivery driver was called to a vacant house where a person pulled out a gun, took cash and stole the driver's car. 

The gunman was described as a man wearing dark clothing. 

The stolen car was a white Ford Fusion with license plate SKS194.

Police say the gunman wrecked the back of the car as he left. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

