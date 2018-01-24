Karate schools offers self-defense training

Pak’s Karate in Bossier teaching self defense to people who may find themselves on the wrong side of an attack (Source: KSLA News 12)

Instructors from Pak's Karate offer self-defense tips for women to defend against would-be attackers.

Pak's Karate Academy in the 5300 block of Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City has classes that specifically teach ways to quickly escape a person who is trying to hurt you.

The FBI's latest crime report says assault made up 64 percent of violent crime in the U.S. in 2016.

Pak's instructor Heidi Chapman says there are some no-nonsense ways to fight back even if you don't have much training.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, women between the ages of 18-24 are most likely to be assaulted.

"If you find yourself up pushed up against a wall, you can use your hands to press down on the elbows and quickly kick to the groin and that will help thwart off an attacker," said Chapman.

Chapman is the owner of Pak's and a certified black belt.

Pak's offer private lessons and a multitude of different martial arts training including Karate, Jui-Jitsu, Judo, and MMA.

