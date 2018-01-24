Woman stabbed after fight in Shreveport night club

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed during an argument in a Shreveport nightclub Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Pat & Jerry's Lounge in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Police say two women were fighting when one of them pulled out what may have been a small knife and cut the other several times.

The victim was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the woman they are looking for is about 5'4 with a small afro a ponytail and she was wearing a yellow shirt.

Detectives plan on interviewing the woman who got stabbed at the hospital.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

