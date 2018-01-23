Homicides, business burglaries increase in Shreveport in 2017

The numbers are in. How did crime last year in Shreveport compare to the previous year?

Deputy Chief Bill Goodin says his department and the community are making strides in fighting crime.

The number of thefts and home and business robberies and burglaries declined in the last three months of 2017 when compared to the same time period in 2016, authorities say.

Only auto theft increased - by 5 percent.

Numbers for rape and aggravated assault/battery also were down during fourth quarter of 2017 when compared with the final three months of 2016.

"Things are moving in a very positive direction for the city," Goodin observed.

"Do we have challenges? Absolutely we do. And we are going to continue to make sure we are out there on the front lines identifying emerging crime patterns."

Those challenges become clearer when you look at crime in 2017 as a whole.

Police recorded 50 homicides that year, up nine from the number that occurred in 2016. That's a 22 percent increase.

And the 2016 homicide rate was 64 percent higher that what the city had seen in 2015.

"Homicide is a very complex issue," Goodin said.

And his department remains focused on fighting many of the variables that often lead to killing, he said.

"It's going to take a collaborative effort and focusing on those things we know end badly, end with violence."

Residential burglaries decreased by 10 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

But business burglaries and robberies went up by significant double digits for the year as a whole.

Business robbery went up by about 29 percent and business burglary by about 25 percent compared to 2016.

The number of forcible rapes decreased by 3 percent in 2017; and aggravated assault/battery declined by 2 percent.

Overall, the Police Department reported a 1 percent increase in crime in 2017 compared to 2016. Authorities say that's due to higher property crime.

"Each one of these numbers represents a victim, someone who suffered some kind of loss," Goodin explained.

Below is Shreveport's December 2017 crime report:

Here is Shreveport's December 2016 crime report:

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.