Tornado touched down in Little River County Sunday night

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday night in Little River County, Ark.

The tornado touched down at 9:48 p.m. about 7 miles south-southwest of the city of Foreman.

The tornado stripped a fence, the siding and roofing of a large barn and flipped two semi-trailers on their side.

The tornado then moved northeast across Highway 41, snapping power poles and trees.

The First Baptist Church lost several shingles, and several homes sustained minor roof damage along Highway 21 caused by the tornado.

The twister lifted off the ground in the small community of Wallace, Arkansas near Little River County Road 76 around 9:53 p.m.

The NWS estimated wind peak was around 100-110 mph with a path width of 295 yards.

This tornado was produced from the same thunderstorm that generated two tornadoes in Bowie County, Texas earlier in the evening.

The National Weather Service survey teams will be back in southwest Arkansas on Wednesday to determine if other twisters may have touched down as well.

