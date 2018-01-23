Coroner's office releases name of woman killed in collision

Shreveporters Carlesia Oliver, 25, and Senior Airman Rex Vincent Walker-Sullivan, 29, were killed in the head-on collision of a car and a tractor-trailer rig Jan. 14 on the I-49 overpass at Dixie-Blanchard Road (Louisiana Highway 173). (Source: KSLA News

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the woman killed in the head-on collision of a car and a tractor-trailer rig more than a week ago in Caddo Parish.

The coroner's office says she is 25-year-old Carlesia Oliver, of Shreveport.

Also killed in the accident Jan. 14 was 29-year-old Senior Airman Rex Vincent Walker-Sullivan, of Shreveport.

The wreck occurred at 6:16 a.m. that date in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 49 overpass at Dixie-Blanchard Road (Louisiana Highway 173)

A witness saw a car heading the wrong way and called 911 to report a reckless driver.

Walker-Sullivan was driving the car north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with the 18-wheeler, Caddo sheriff's deputies said.

Oliver, a passenger in the car, was ejected.

The impact also caused the car and the tractor-trailer cab to catch fire and be consumed by flames.

The truck driver freed himself from his cab. He was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

