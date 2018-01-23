Feral hog population surging in parts of Shreveport

A surge in wild or feral hog sightings is forcing animal control officials, contractors and residents into action to remove what's described as one of the most intimidating nuisance animals to deal with.

But experts caution that wild hogs aren't just causing property and crop damage. They're also considered a very real safety threat and disease carrier.

Cell phone footage recently taken in the Martin Luther King neighborhood shows one of the many feral hogs spotted in north Shreveport in recent weeks.

"I physically captured like three but it's plentiful out there, very plentiful," recalled Shreveport hog hunter Kennedrick Smart.

Just past the woods where Smart hunts for the wild hogs, they have also been spotted and captured on the campus of Southern University in Shreveport, as well.

Caddo Parish Animal Control Interim Director Kelvin Samuel cautioned, "The boars are very aggressive. But if there's a sow with piglets she will be very aggressive and their mouths carry lots of bacteria."

That's why Samuel urges the public to stay away and let animal removal companies take care of the problem.

As for the reason for the recent surge in the feral hog population, Samuel said it could be two factors. One, we could have hunters seeding the area. And two, these hogs breed incredibly fast.

There are an estimated four million wild hogs across the state line in Texas, which led lawmakers to approve hot air balloon hog hunting last year.

Back here, there are believed to be hundreds of feral hogs in and around the Shreveport area. Kennedrick Smart suggested what to do if we wanted to spot one for ourselves. "Stick around a little bit you'll catch one," said Smart with a grin on his face.

But Smart insisted to us, they don't hunt for a feral hog unless they have someone who will buy it for the meat.

Samuel urges the public never to feed these feral hogs or allow pets from getting near one.

