Benefit being held for Redwater Diner, 15 workers impacted by fire

An ArkLaTex community is rallying Tuesday after a fired destroyed a well-known East Texas business.

"Just shocked that it happened. I couldn't believe that it happened. It is still a dream," said Stephanie Brooks, who worked the past three years at Redwater Diner in Redwater.

The eatery went up in flames Friday morning.

Brooks has since found temporary employment at DeLaughter's Grocery Store & Deli in Maud, Texas.

"Just very thankful that he is allowing me and another lady to work here. I don't know what we would do."

DeLaughter's Grocery Store & Deli owner Kyle DeLaughter, of Texarkana, Texas, said he felt compelled to help even though he didn't need any additional workers.

"It is kind of near and dear to my heart."

The Redwater Diner fire hits home, DeLaughter said, because he once owned the building where the restaurant was located.

And before then, DeLaughter's father owned the building and had to rebuild following a fire in 1983.

Now DeLaughter is now doing what he can to help the 15 Redwater Diner employees.

He's also holding a benefit bale sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at his Maud, Texas, business.

"We want to help them out however we can, whether it is with canned foods, or with clothes for them, their families or their kids or actual money so they can continue to pay their bills."

DeLaughter said he also will donate 10 percent of the day's sales at his restaurant to Redwater Diner workers and their families.

Chris Pemberton, of New Boston, Texas, also is among people offering help.

The resident of an apartment adjoining Redwater Diner also was displaced by the fire.

