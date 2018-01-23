CSRA will help support VA service desk through $238 million task order

CSRA is set to hire up to 500 additional staff to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Enterprise Service Desk (ESD) through a $238 million task order.

The new jobs will be located at CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City, La. and Barbourville, Ky. facility.

CSRA will serve as the single point of contact for Tier 0/Tier 1 enterprise-class IT service and support.

The support will apply to all VA employees and VA-designated third parties who use or have access to VA-approved applications, hardware, software, data and services, which will enable them to conduct daily business.

The award is an expansion of CSRA’s managed services offering and represents the VA’s first migration of critical services to a managed service environment.

By partnering with the VA to transition 12 existing national service desks to managed service provider facilities, CSRA will help the VA focus their resources on improving the well-being of America’s veterans and their families.

This task order will support the VA’s mission of providing nationwide healthcare and benefits to America’s veterans, their families and their caregivers.

The task order includes a one-year base with four one-year options.

“We are excited to support our veterans and partner with the VA on this transformational program and support their journey to managed services,” said the head of CSRA’s Federal Health Group Vice President Kamal Narang.

CSRA has a history of supporting the VA and America’s veterans. Presently, CSRA has more than 25 task orders supporting the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Veterans Health Administration, and the VA Office of Information and Technology.

CSRA will also hold a Job Fair Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

