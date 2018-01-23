SPD presenting 2017 Crime Report

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
Residents of Shreveport's Broadmoor, South Highland and other neighborhoods want more police on the streets and better education of business managers about preventing shoplifting.More >>
Residents of Shreveport's Broadmoor, South Highland and other neighborhoods want more police on the streets and better education of business managers about preventing shoplifting.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>