SPD presenting 2017 Crime Report

Residents of Shreveport's Broadmoor, South Highland and other neighborhoods want more police on the streets and better education of business managers about preventing shoplifting.

Shreveport resident brings community, agencies together to discuss crime prevention

Shreveport police Deputy Chief Bill Goodin, speaking during a public safety committee meeting Jan. 23, clarifies the difference between a burglary and a robbery. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police officials are presenting the city's 2017 Crime Report during a Shreveport Public Safety Committee meeting underway Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Bill Goodin is presenting the report, and he and others are addressing crime-fighting initiatives.

The meeting, called by Councilman James Flurry, started at 2 p.m.

It's being held in the Chamber Conference Room at Government Plaza.

KSLA News 12 has a crew at the meeting and is bringing you updates as they become available.

